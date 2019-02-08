High water causes road closures

Rainfall throughout Thursday caused high water and road closures in Champaign County.

Champaign County Engineer Stephen McCall said three roads were closed due to high water and multiple roads had signs advising drivers of high water on the west side of the county.

The closed roads included Kiser Lake Road, Runkle Road and Clark Road.

“We had high-water signs out on a lot of other roads,” McCall said. “(Engineer’s office employees) worked until about 9 p.m. putting out barricades and signs and making sure we had no more washouts.”

On Runkle Road, McCall said, crews repaired tile a few weeks ago.

“With that being fresh gravel, the water there kind of washed that out,” he said.

McCall said on Kiser Lake Road an extension on a culvert came loose causing some erosion and the road to be closed for safety purposes. McCall said the timetable for putting the extension back on will depend on upcoming weather.

As of Friday afternoon, McCall said, all of the affected roads were open.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

