Graham begins Hall of Honor

ST. PARIS – The Graham Alumni Association in conjunction with Graham Local Schools has announced the Inaugural Graham Hall of Honor Celebration will be held Thursday, April 18.

Community members are invited to join in the Inaugural Celebration of the first Graham Local Schools Hall of Honor Induction. Nomination forms can be found in the Athletic Office, Board office and all of the front offices of the elementary and middle School as well as locations around town. A link can also be found on the Graham Local Schools and Athletic Department web pages.

Now accepting nominations

