West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem High School's February Seniors of the Month are Arrah Sandy and Thaddeus Lawrence. Here are their comments.
Thaddeus Lawrence
PARENTS: Aaron and Tawnya Lawrence
School Activities and Awards: Football- Captain First Team Southwest District First Team All area Second Team All OHC
If I were principal for a day: I’d just cancel school.
Favorite school memory: Messing around at the lunch table.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: All of my football coaches throughout the years.
Because: They always drove me to do better than I ever thought I could.
Lately, I have been reading: The countdown till graduation.
My advice to parents: Force your kids to do their homework.
My biggest regret: Not trying sooner academically.
Next year I will be: Having Honda pay for college while I work for them part time.
Arrah Sandy
PARENTS: Stacy and Patrick Sandy
School Activities and Awards: Softball, Flags, National Honor Society, Key Club, Choir, IPad Committee, Calculus Club, Honor Roll, Senior Homecoming Court, Scholar Athlete Award
If I were principal for a day: I would have a bring your dog to school day.
Favorite school memory: Winning Districts my sophomore and junior years of softball.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents
Because: they are the hardest working people I know and are always putting others before themselves, they also always push me to be my best and help me to accomplish my goals.
Lately, I have been reading: My textbooks.
My advice to parents: Always support your kids in everything they do and always push them to be the best they can be.
My biggest regret: Not joining flags my freshman year of high school.
Next year I will be: Attending Eastern Michigan University to major in Exercise Science and work towards a masters degree in Orthotics and Prosthetics
Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.