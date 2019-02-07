Urbana City Council considers raising ambulance rates

The Urbana City Council will hear the second reading of an ordinance raising ambulance service rates and charges at today’s 6 p.m. regular meeting. At the last meeting, council member Dwight Paul said that in reviewing the ordinance he discovered that basic life support is increasing by 1 percent, advanced life support one by 2 percent, and advanced life support two by 2.5 percent. Ambulance service rates have not increased since July 2015.

Also at this meeting, council will hear the first reading of eight ordinances establishing the salary and benefits for the fire chief, assistant fire chief, central staff employees, police chief, police lieutenant, director of administration, director of finance and director of law.

Council will hear the first reading of a resolution authorizing the director of administration to apply for, accept and enter into a water supply revolving loan account on behalf of the city for the construction of the phase two water main replacement program and designating a repayment source for the loan, which may be passed on the first reading.

Council will hear the first reading of a resolution to dedicate the public sanitary sewer main, turn lane improvements, traffic signal, flashing school zone signage and related roadway signage installed by the Urbana school district and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission at the new PreK-8 school on South U.S. Route 68. This resolution may be passed on first reading.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

