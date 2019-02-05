Posted on by

Y to host Indoor Triathlon on Sunday

Submitted story

Swimming is part of the action during Sunday’s Triathlon at the Champaign Family YMCA.

The Champaign Family YMCA’s Indoor Triathlon will take place this Sunday.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the competition begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.

For both men and women (participants must be age 18 or older), there’s a “competition” category and a “fun” category.

The cost is $30 for Y members and $50 for non-members.

The event is limited to the first 60 participants.

The competition is based upon the distances participants cover in a given length of time: first, each participant will swim lengths of the Y’s 25-yard pool for 20 minutes; after a 10-minute transition, participants will ride an indoor cycling bike for 30 minutes; then, after another 10-minute break, participants will run/jog/walk for 30 minutes on the Y’s indoor track.

For additional information, please contact YMCA Health Enhancement Director Jennifer Post at 653-9622 or ymcafitness@ctcn.net.

Information from Champaign Family YMCA.

