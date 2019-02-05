Y to host Indoor Triathlon on Sunday

The Champaign Family YMCA’s Indoor Triathlon will take place this Sunday.

Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the competition begins at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10.

For both men and women (participants must be age 18 or older), there’s a “competition” category and a “fun” category.

The cost is $30 for Y members and $50 for non-members.

The event is limited to the first 60 participants.

The competition is based upon the distances participants cover in a given length of time: first, each participant will swim lengths of the Y’s 25-yard pool for 20 minutes; after a 10-minute transition, participants will ride an indoor cycling bike for 30 minutes; then, after another 10-minute break, participants will run/jog/walk for 30 minutes on the Y’s indoor track.

For additional information, please contact YMCA Health Enhancement Director Jennifer Post at 653-9622 or ymcafitness@ctcn.net.

Swimming is part of the action during Sunday’s Triathlon at the Champaign Family YMCA. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/02/web1_swimmer.jpg Swimming is part of the action during Sunday’s Triathlon at the Champaign Family YMCA. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Champaign Family YMCA.

Information from Champaign Family YMCA.