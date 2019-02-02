Village worker promoted to full-time post

ST. PARIS – The village council approved promoting a village employee to a full-time position during Monday’s regular council meeting.

Council unanimously approved promoting Jack McGill to a full-time position in the village’s street department.

The promotion was approved after it was suggested by village administrator Spencer Mitchell. McGill was hired as a part-time general laborer in May 2018.

“Jack’s demonstrated the ability to do tasks that we ask of him, perfect attendance, never tardy,” Mitchell said. “He’s gone above and beyond on several projects – he and (street, park and land technician James Copes) have – including water breaks but just a little bit of everything especially with the snowfall and snow removal last week.

“Jack’s a good worker. You can ask any village employee and most, if not all village residents are pretty happy with his work.”

As part of the promotion, Mitchell said McGill’s title would be general laborer and he would report to Copes. His responsibilities will include trash pickup, snow removal, assisting with leaf and brush pickup and dealing with water main breaks among other responsibilities.

Copes commended McGill for learning how to plow quickly during recent snow storms to help the village get this work done.

As part of a resolution accepting the promotion, McGill will be compensated at $15 per hour or $31,200 annually and will be on probation for 90 days during which mayor Brenda Cook and Mitchell will evaluate his performance.

Council approved the resolution 5-0 with council member Niven Jester absent.

Police chief invited to advanced training

St. Paris Police Chief Erica Barga was invited to attend REID advanced interrogation training in Columbus by Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi.

In a letter read by Cook, Talebi thanked Barga for contacting him and asking for his opinion regarding the status of law enforcement within the village.

Talebi acknowledged the budget challenges and the need to train younger officers the village department faces.

“As chief of police I know that managing these young officers and assisting them in providing my office with thorough and complete investigations has been a priority for you,” Talebi stated. “I particularly appreciate your prompt attention to my requests for follow-up investigation and the fact that you are accessible after hours to assist with complex or more difficult cases. This commitment to the village and your desire to obtain more training for yourself and your officers is part of the reason why I have selected you to attend the REID advanced interrogation training that is being offered in Columbus. I believe this training will provide you with knowledge and practical training that will enhance your existing investigative skills.”

Council approved paying for expenses for Barga to attend this training.

In other action:

•Council approved repairs to one of the village’s four wells after Mitchell provided an estimate of $11,900.

•Mitchell informed council he received an application for a zoning amendment from Linda Rivera seeking to rezone property located at 139 W. Walnut St. from R-2 residential to B-1 for use as a cafe, bed and breakfast and spa. He said this request would be on the planning commission’s next meeting on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the municipal building, 135 W. Main St.

•Council approved paying for expenses for village fiscal officer Marc McGuire to attend a local government officials conference in Columbus this March.

•Our Town St. Paris will hold their next meeting on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. in the municipal building.

•The Pony Wagon Days committee will next meet Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. in Harmon Park. A bowling party that will be a fundraiser for the festival will take place on March 16. Registration for the party is available at Coral Bowling Lanes, 357 W. Main St.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

