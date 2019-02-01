Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Athena is an 11-month-old lab mix. She is an owner surrender because she grew too big for the weight restrictions in the living place. The limit is 35 pounds and she weighs 50. Athena loves kids and was a good companion to the rest of the family. She walks well on a leash and loves car rides. She is up to date on her vaccinations . If you are looking for a quiet dog who will make a great companion, Athena is your dog. Her adoption fee is $150

We are selling the 2019 Champaign County Dog Tags.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Barely Used Pets is collecting funds for dog kennel replacement. Eight of the facility’s kennels need replaced, at a cost of $360 per kennel. To make a donation toward this project, call and stop by or mail a check to Barely Used Pets at 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana, OH 43078.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Stevie Nicks is a 5 1/2-year-old female domestic short-haired cat who arrived at the shelter as a kitten in 2013. She’s watched all of her siblings leave and many of her roommates as well. Stevie is very nice and likes to be brushed and fussed over. She’s a bit overweight and will need a home where she can get lots of exercise and attention. Stevie’s very content and will make a wonderful addition to a very lucky family. She has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations.

PAWS’ adoptable pets will be at PetSmart in Springfield 1-4 p.m. Feb. 10 and noon-4 p.m. Feb. 24.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Bolt is a 5-month-old Pom/Poo. An owner surrender through no fault of his own, this little guy loves children and is house broken. He has been trained to ring a bell to let you know he has to go out. He is spunky, loving and craves attention. Bolt will be neutered and is current on vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordetella and Bivalent Flu along with Rabies. He will be microchipped, dewormed and current on flea and heart worm prevention as well. .

Adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. This fee covers spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Animals are groomed and receive a dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. We accept cash, credit or debit only.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For canine listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

CCAWL members have access to indoor dog park, stocked grooming area, agility courses, walking trails, petting zoo areas.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

