WL-S beats Versailles in girls hoops

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem defeated state-ranked Versailles, 41-39, in a non-conference girls basketball game on Tuesday.

It was WL-S’s 15th straight victory.

The home squad held Versailles to only four points in a pivotal third quarter, having trailed 26-19 at the half.

Gabby Hollar led WL-S (15-3) with 14 points, while Selena Weaver added a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The WL-S jayvees lost to Versailles, 38-32.

WL-S plays at Triad tonight.

Brown rolls perfect game

Urbana defeated Indian Lake, 2,943-2,259, in boys bowling Tuesday.

Justin Brown the led Hillclimbers (11-5) with a perfect 300 game and a 205 for a 505 series. Nate Wright (255-214/469), Austin Fisher (214-211/425), Kolin Bowdle (203-193/396) and Andru Troyer (192-197/389) also contributed.

The UHS girls beat Indian Lake, 1,989-1,712, to improve to 10-7.

Paige Martinez (156-191/347), Lily Cooksey (183-169/352), Sarrah Baldwin (153-158/311), Leighanna Jordan (127-130/257) and Rachael Delaney (97-115/212) each scored for the ’Climbers.

Graham stats

In Graham’s 60-45 loss to London in boys basketball on Tuesday, Brady King had 15 points, Chase Adams had 12 and Kevin Miller had 9 points and 9 rebounds for the Falcons.

JH basketball

The WL-S 7th grade boys lost to Mechanicsburg, 23-12. For WL-S, Miles Hostetler scored 6 points for the Tigers.

The WL-S 8th grade boys defeated Mechanicsburg, 38-24. Andrew Kimball scored 10 points, Dylan Glunt scored 8 and James Powell scored 6 for the Tigers.

The Mechanicsburg 8th grade girls beat West Liberty-Salem, 38-12. Alana Kramer scored 12 points and Dani Schipfer added 9 for the Indians.