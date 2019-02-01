Man sent to prison for domestic violence

A man was sent to prison Monday for a violent offense against an Urbana woman last fall.

James L. Kendall, 50, received a three-year prison sentence during a sentencing hearing in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court. Previously, Kendall pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, stemming from Nov. 6, 2018.

On that date, Urbana police officers were dispatched to a Miami Street residence in reference to a neighbor’s report.

A court statement filed in the Champaign County Municipal Court states as police arrived at the rear of the residence they observed Kendall being shoved through a screen door by the female resident and falling onto the back porch. The woman screamed at Kendall to get out.

Police asked Kendall why he had returned to the residence after they previously warned him and told him the woman did not want him at the residence. He replied that the woman called him and asked him to come over to the residence.

As police entered the residence, they observed a coffee table flipped on its side, a tub of Halloween decorations dumped on its side, the dining room table flipped over and a cabinet in the dining room shoved over.

The woman told police Kendall kept arriving at and entering her house. On this date, she said she came out of the shower and Kendall was sitting at the kitchen table.

After telling Kendall to leave, an argument ensued and he began to flip over furniture. As the woman went to the front door of the residence, Kendall reportedly threw a Halloween decoration at the woman hitting her in the back of her left arm. The woman said Kendall smacked her in the head, threw her purse at her and threw a glass sugar container at her – barely missing her.

As part of his plea, one count of burglary with a notice of prior conviction specification, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

A sentencing memorandum filed by Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi states this charge is the second plea of guilt or conviction for a third-degree felony domestic violence charge against Kendall.

Court documents state Kendall previously served two prison terms for felony violence charges including domestic violence.

Upon his release, Kendall is subject to post-release control for a period of three years.

