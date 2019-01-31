Plants suffer from winter’s rock salt

Rock salt and other de-icing agents can be especially useful in tackling cold, long winters in Ohio. But according to a horticulture expert at The Ohio State University, if misused, these chemicals can cause damage to plants around it.

Consumers in Ohio and other icy states have used de-icing agents for years to remove snow and ice from driveways, sidewalks and porches. The rock salt lowers the freezing point of the ice by creating a solution of water and salt.

However, this salt has other effects: damaging or even killing plants, shrubs, and grass in surrounding areas, said Pam Bennett, an associate professor in the College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

“High salt content changes the chemistry of the soil so that plants can’t absorb water and the roots dry out,” said Bennett, who is also the state Master Gardener Volunteer program director for Ohio State University Extension, the college’s outreach arm.

The problem is worse in especially snowy and icy areas or seasons, simply because there is more rock salt being used.

“If you are using salt constantly you may notice more damage,” Bennett said.

Plants affected can range from turf grass to white pines. Often however, it is plants on the roadsides and sidewalks that see the most damage, since they are more exposed to higher amounts of the salt.

“It is similar to applying too much fertilizer,” she said. “If you spill a large amount of it in one spot, you will see turf burn from the high amounts of salt.”

Luckily, there are ways to de-ice your driveway without damaging the surrounding plants.

“The best thing you can do is switch to non-sodium de-icing agents like calcium chloride or calcium magnesium acetate,” Bennett said.

You can also put in a protective barrier, like a snow fence or burlap sacks around the plants.

Finally, make sure you spread whatever de-icer you use properly, according to directions.

“Most people just take a handful and toss it around,” Bennett said. “Make sure you are applying them according to directions so it doesn’t bunch up in piles that cause damage.”

Rock salt can be helpful with winter weather, but is no friend to plants. A switch can be made to non-sodium de-icing agents like calcium chloride or calcium magnesium acetate. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_GettyImages-513543062.jpg Rock salt can be helpful with winter weather, but is no friend to plants. A switch can be made to non-sodium de-icing agents like calcium chloride or calcium magnesium acetate. Photo courtesy of Getty Images

Says there are better options and protective measures

By Yiannis Sarris

Submitted by the OSU College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences.

