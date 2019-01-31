Brown nominates Weller to service academy

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced his nomination of 12 students from Butler, Champaign, Greene, Hamilton, Montgomery and Warren counties to attend U.S. Military Service Academies.

Jared Weller of Urbana, attending Marion Military Institute in Alabama, was nominated to attend the Merchant Marine Academy.

“Ohio schools are training young women and men who will be the next generation of military leaders,” Brown said. “I am honored to nominate these outstanding students for our prestigious U.S. Military Service Academies. These Ohioans embody the integrity and courage needed to represent and uphold the values of our nation. I am grateful for their dedication to serving our country.”

Each year, Brown nominates students for each slot available at service academies requiring congressional recommendations. This year, openings were available for Brown to nominate up to 20 students to the Air Force Academy and up to 10 students each to the Merchant Marine Academy, the Naval Academy, and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. A nomination does not guarantee acceptance into a service academy. The academies’ admissions board ultimately decides who receives an appointment.

The nominations are based on the recommendation of a Service Academy Selection Advisory Committee, assembled by Brown. This committee – comprised of former academy graduates, active service members, veterans, parents of academy attendees, and community leaders from throughout the state – conducted rigorous interviews before selecting the final candidates.

Submitted by the office of U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

