The funeral service location for Troy Byrd, an Urbana sixth-grader who passed away on Jan. 26, has been changed.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow at 1 p.m., all to be held in the gymnasium at the Urbana Junior High School, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68.

For more information about services, contact Walter & Lewis Funeral Home at 653-4227.

Troy Byrd https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_byrd-1.jpg Troy Byrd Submitted photo

Submitted story

Information from Walter & Lewis Funeral Home.

