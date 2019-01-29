Winans to appear at Performing Arts Center

SPRINGFIELD – The Clark State Community College Performing Arts Center will welcome best-selling female gospel artist CeCe Winans to the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

“CeCe is a 10-time Grammy Award winner for her Christian and gospel albums,” said Adele Adkins, executive director of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “I have wanted to bring a performer from this genre, and her name came up many times when speaking to churches and communities about what performer they would like to have here in Springfield.”

Recording and performing as both a solo artist and as a duo with her brother BeBe, Winans has influenced a generation of gospel and secular vocalists over the course of her career.

In addition to her 10 Grammy Awards, she has received 20 Dove Awards and seven Stellar Awards. She has sold more than 5 million albums in the United States and topped the gospel charts numerous times.

“My music is written and recorded with you in mind,” Winans says on her website. “And with you in mind, I pour my heart and soul into my songs. I hope it brings you encouragement, joy, and love. In life we face challenges and oftentimes we need one another to make it through. Music helps pull me through these times. It makes me feel alive and I kind of like that feeling.”

Winans just released her first album in nearly a decade: “Let Them Fall in Love.”

Tickets for the CeCe Winans show are available at ticketmaster.com and range from $28 to $55.

CeCe Winans to perform in Springfield on Feb. 16 https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_CeCe-Winans-2018.jpg CeCe Winans to perform in Springfield on Feb. 16 Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Clark State Community College.

Submitted by Clark State Community College.