Champaign Berry Farm entry wins award

FRAZEYSBURG – Champaign Berry Farm of Urbana won the Value Added Product Tasting with its Black Raspberry Jam entry during the Ohio Produce Growers and Marketers Association’s annual Ohio Produce Network on Jan. 16-17 in Dublin. In this contest growers vote for their favorite jam, salsa, jelly or specialty product.

Lynd Fruit Farm of Pataskala won the annual cider contest with its EverCrisp Gold Rush entry.

This year the Ohio Produce Network featured 56 educational sessions, a membership meeting, keynote address by Wendy’s Chief Communications Officer Liliana Esposito, a sold-out industry trade show and a few hands-on sessions.

Cathy Pullins of Champaign Berry Farm will serve as the organization’s president, with Alex Buck of Fruit Growers Marketing Association in Newcomerstown as vice president. Aaron Buurma of Buurma Farms in Willard is past president and Kerry Sullivan of Jacquemin Farms LLC in Plain City is secretary/treasurer.

The Ohio Produce Growers and Marketers Association is a non-profit organization that works for the betterment of the produce industry in Ohio. For more information about the organization, visit the OPGMA website at www.opgma.org

Submitted by the Ohio Produce Growers and Marketers Association.

