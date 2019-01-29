Columbia Gas expecting near record usage

COLUMBUS – Columbia Gas expects natural gas usage on Wednesday to be 75 percent higher than a typical January day. Usage may approach the all-time record set in January 1994.

The company says it is monitoring systems for any potential problems and has crews ready to respond to emergencies. Residents are advised to heed the following advice.

Protect against carbon monoxide

· Install carbon monoxide detectors. Some models double as smoke detectors.

· Have all appliances serviced by a professional.

· Never burn charcoal or run a generator indoors or in an enclosed space.

· Never heat your home with your oven or range.

· Clean chimney and check for blockage, especially with wood-burning fireplaces and stoves.

Stop, leave, call

Customers are urged to know how to recognize the smell of natural gas. An additive known as mercaptan gives it a rotten-egg odor. Think you smell natural gas?

· Stop what you are doing.

· Leave the area immediately.

· Call 911 and Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077 from a safe place.

Energy assistance

Customers who think they may need help paying their bill should contact Columbia Gas at 1-800-344-4077. A variety of payment plans and assistance programs are available.

Saving matters

The company offers instant rebates on smart thermostats, an online evaluation of homes, a comprehensive on-site assessment of homes by a trained auditor and much more. ColumbiaGasOhio.com/SavingMatters.

