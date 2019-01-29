Triad holds Winter Homecoming

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad High School held its annual Winter Homecoming Sadie’s Court and Dance on Friday, Jan 25. The 2019 Sadie’s Court members were freshman attendants Savannah Chaffin and Ryley Schellenbaum, sophomore attendants Chloe Grisez and Batai Lease, and junior attendants Taylor Ruff and Jacob Simonelli. The King and Queen candidates were Kristin Bailey, Dylan Warner, Ashley Boggs, Jackson Lightle, Bri Eaton and Easton Huffman.

Warner and Boggs were selected as Triad’s king and queen.

Triad’s 2019 Sadie’s King and Queen are Dylan Warner and Ashley Boggs. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_triad-king_queen.jpg Triad’s 2019 Sadie’s King and Queen are Dylan Warner and Ashley Boggs. Submitted photos Triad High School’s Winter Homecoming/Sadie’s Court members are pictured above. Their names are in the accompanying story. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_triad_court.jpg Triad High School’s Winter Homecoming/Sadie’s Court members are pictured above. Their names are in the accompanying story. Submitted photos