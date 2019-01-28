Looking Back – Lantz Grocery & Gas Station

This is a circa 1929 photo (CCHS #0206) of the Charles Lantz Grocery and Gas Station at 405 Gwynne St., Urbana. This was a family business involving Mr. Lantz, his wife (visible in the window) and daughter. Signs indicate the following merchandise was available: Tiolene motor oil, Taystee Bread, Purity Ice Cream, Mail Pouch tobacco, Beech-nut tobacco, Fels Naptha, Old Reliable coffee. This would have been a challenging time to operate a business. The Champaign County Historical Society is an all-volunteer, not-for profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

