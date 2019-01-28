Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Lucie is an 8-year-old Rottweiler Lab mix. She is house trained, leash trained and loves to ride in the car. She is great with adults, children and other dogs. But No Cats. She chases them. Lucie is up to date on her vaccinations and is heartworm-free. Lucie is available in our Senior to Senior program or possibly a foster. We would like for this wonderful girl to spend her senior years in a loving home.

We are selling the 2019 Champaign County Dog Tags.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Barely Used Pets is collecting funds for dog kennel replacement. Eight of the facility’s kennels need replaced, at a cost of $360 per kennel. To make a donation toward this project, call and stop by or mail a check to Barely Used Pets at 844 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana, OH 43078.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Charity is a 1 1/2-year-old female domestic short-haired cat, who came into the shelter with babies last May. All of her babies have found homes, so now it’s her turn. She’s very timid and will need a low-activity home with someone who has a gentle hand and some patience. Charity really is a sweet girl. She is up to date on vaccinations and has been spayed.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Jeb is a 3-year-old Havaneese/Bichon Mix who weighs 19 pounds. He was a surrender from a puppy mill. Jeb will need a little patience with socialization and house training. He has no aggression, but is reluctant until he gets to know you. Jeb is great with other dogs. He has been neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordatella, BiValent Flu and rabies. Jeb has been dewormed and heartworm tested negative. He is also current on flea and heartworm prevention and has had a dental cleaning.

Adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. This fee covers spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Animals are groomed and receive a dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. We accept cash, credit or debit only.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri.. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For canine listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

CCAWL members have access to indoor dog park, stocked grooming area, agility courses, walking trails, petting zoo areas.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

A recent puppy mill resident, Jeb, age 3, is learning to be a regular dog at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. He’s ready for the next step – getting adopted and being a part of a family. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_LeagueDog-2.jpeg A recent puppy mill resident, Jeb, age 3, is learning to be a regular dog at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. He’s ready for the next step – getting adopted and being a part of a family. Charity is a sweet, but timid feline who needs a calm household. Pay her a call at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_PawsCat-2.jpg Charity is a sweet, but timid feline who needs a calm household. Pay her a call at PAWS Animal Shelter. Lucie, age 8, is available for adoption at Barely Used Pets. She is among pets in the Senior to Senior program. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_BarelyDog-3.jpg Lucie, age 8, is available for adoption at Barely Used Pets. She is among pets in the Senior to Senior program.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

