Scioto Ridge project to begin

The company behind the Buckeye Wind Farm project is moving forward with the construction of another wind turbine project.

Construction on the Scioto Ridge project is expected to start this year, according to a press release on Innogy’s website.

“The project has been developed for a long time and the communities where the wind farm will be built will soon benefit from the project,” Jason Dagger, Innogy project manager for Scioto Ridge, says in the release. “That’s why I am pleased that the first pre-construction measures have been taken. Construction of the wind farm is expected to start in the second quarter of 2019. We also plan to fully operate all 72 wind turbines in the fourth quarter of 2020.”

In July 2018, Innogy acquired EverPower from British investment company Terra Firma Capital Partners, meaning the company owns onshore projects in the United States with a total output of more than 2,000 megawatts.

The release states at the end of November 2018, Innogy made the final investment decision to build the Scioto Ridge project, a 242-megawatt project in Hardin and Logan counties.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy will supply the 72 turbines and the contract includes a 10-year service and operations management agreement. The investment volume for the project is more than $300 million.

“Only half a year after the successful acquisition, we were able to start with the implementation of the first project,” Andrew Young, managing director of Innogy Renewables US, says in the release. “Scioto Ridge will make a significant contribution to the achievement of Ohio’s renewable energy expansion targets. After commissioning, our first US wind farm will annually provide around 60,000 households in Ohio with green electricity.”

While the release notes the project is expected to take place in Hardin and Logan Counties, Logan County commissioners rejected an application seeking payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) in June 2016.

At that time, EverPower officials stated the rejection of PILOT meant no turbines would be built in Logan County.

The Daily Citizen did not receive a response by press time from Innogy regarding if turbines will still be constructed in Logan County.

Under development since 2006, the Buckeye Wind project proposed to construct more than a combined 100 turbines in Champaign County through two phases of the project. UNU, Champaign County and multiple townships have intervened against the project in both phases and the project’s amendment phase.

In July 2018, applications for rehearing filed by the county, townships of Goshen, Union and Wayne were granted for further consideration by an administrative law judge.

The applications for rehearing were filed by the respective parties following a May 2018 decision by the Ohio Power Siting Board to grant an extension moving the certificate date in the wind project from May 28, 2018, to May 28, 2019.

