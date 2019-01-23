Schoolhouse sledding a tradition

Bradley Mefford (left), Oliver Grim and Jayden Gibson went sledding down the hill in front of Urbana High School on Tuesday as cleanup continued after Winter Storm Harper – which closed local schools. By Wednesday afternoon, warmer temperatures and rain were already eating away at the weekend’s heavy snowfall. Sledding at UHS is a winter tradition.

