Mechanicsburg fire and police departments hold joint training

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Fire and Police departments conducted a joint active-shooter training session on Jan. 12. The training is designed to teach paramedics and EMTs when and how to approach victims of active shooter violence, while complying with safety directives from law enforcement officers.
The training was conducted and sponsored by the Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System, which helps prepare agencies to deal with large-scale violent situations. The program is funded by a federal grant that supplies training and equipment for participating fire and EMS departments in the Miami Valley.
A total of 15 combined participants from fire and police departments completed the training.
Submitted by Mechanicsburg Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle.