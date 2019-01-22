Mechanicsburg fire and police departments hold joint training

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Fire and Police departments conducted a joint active-shooter training session on Jan. 12. The training is designed to teach paramedics and EMTs when and how to approach victims of active shooter violence, while complying with safety directives from law enforcement officers.

The training was conducted and sponsored by the Dayton Metropolitan Medical Response System, which helps prepare agencies to deal with large-scale violent situations. The program is funded by a federal grant that supplies training and equipment for participating fire and EMS departments in the Miami Valley.

A total of 15 combined participants from fire and police departments completed the training.

Pictured with grant-funded equipment are four Mechanicsburg first responders who participated in the training. From left are Police Officer Chad Taylor, Police Chief John Alexander, Fire Lt. Matthew Bebout and Asst. Fire Chief Steve Castle. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_Dayton-MMRS-Taskforce-5-.jpg Pictured with grant-funded equipment are four Mechanicsburg first responders who participated in the training. From left are Police Officer Chad Taylor, Police Chief John Alexander, Fire Lt. Matthew Bebout and Asst. Fire Chief Steve Castle. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by Mechanicsburg Assistant Fire Chief Steve Castle.

