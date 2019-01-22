Chamber welcomes Half-Day Café to Urbana

The Ilead-Young Professionals of Champaign County welcomed the Half-Day Café, 964 N. Main St., Urbana, to Champaign County by dropping by with Schuler’s donuts and Woodruff chocolate milk. The restaurant is open 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The Chamber of Commerce plans more face-to-face interaction in the community. ILead will be greeting a Champaign County business once a month to show appreciation for the local establishments.
In addition, the ILead program is putting together several networking events throughout the year. The first one is on Feb. 5 at Simple Comforts in Mechanicsburg, where there will be several community leaders speaking on the topic of starting their business.
Everyone is included, whether you consider yourself a “Young Professional” or young at heart. Those wishing to become more involved in activities with the Chamber of Commerce or interested in serving on a sub-committee can contact Susie Koennecke or Staci Wisma at 937-653-5764. Additional information about the Chamber of Commerce or Ilead can be found on the website, https://www.champaignohio.com, or visit the Ilead Facebook page search: iLead – Champaign County Young Professionals.
Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.