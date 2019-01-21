Perpetual announces first quarter operating results

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana, Ohio (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) on Jan. 18 reported fiscal first quarter net income of $1.57 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of 63 cents, for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $1.33 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of 54 cents for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Total assets decreased to $390.2 million at December 31, 2018. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $73.6 million at December 31, 2018, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

