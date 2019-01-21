Lions Club donates to Food Pantry

Lions Club president and Mechanicsburg Mayor Greg Kimball (center, front) donates $1,440 raised from the Lions Club Christmas raffle to the village’s Food Pantry, which he estimates will buy 6,000 pounds of food from Second Harvest Foodbank in Springfield. Food Pantry volunteers are in the rear row from left to right: Sheila Scheiderer, Amy Boeck, Loren Scheiderer, Scott Spinner, Bill Miller and Carrie Eleyet.

Lions Club president and Mechanicsburg Mayor Greg Kimball (center, front) donates $1,440 raised from the Lions Club Christmas raffle to the village’s Food Pantry, which he estimates will buy 6,000 pounds of food from Second Harvest Foodbank in Springfield. Food Pantry volunteers are in the rear row from left to right: Sheila Scheiderer, Amy Boeck, Loren Scheiderer, Scott Spinner, Bill Miller and Carrie Eleyet. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_LionsPantry.jpg Lions Club president and Mechanicsburg Mayor Greg Kimball (center, front) donates $1,440 raised from the Lions Club Christmas raffle to the village’s Food Pantry, which he estimates will buy 6,000 pounds of food from Second Harvest Foodbank in Springfield. Food Pantry volunteers are in the rear row from left to right: Sheila Scheiderer, Amy Boeck, Loren Scheiderer, Scott Spinner, Bill Miller and Carrie Eleyet. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen