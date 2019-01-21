Man sent to prisonfor vehicular homicide

SPRINGFIELD – A driver charged in a crash that killed an Urbana resident was sent to prison earlier this month in the Clark County Common Pleas Court.

Jerry Durst, 38, of Springfield, was sentenced to two years in prison on Jan. 8 after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony.

The charge stemmed from a July 6, 2018, crash that resulted in the death of Debra K. Dunham, 62, of Urbana.

A traffic crash report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol states an SUV driven by Durst was traveling northeast on Dayton Springfield Road in Mad River Township. A motorcycle driven by Barry S. Dunham, 64, of Urbana, was also heading in the same direction ahead of Durst’s vehicle with Mrs. Dunham as a passenger.

Mr. Dunham was slowing down to make a right-hand turn when Durst struck the motorcycle in the rear.

A bill of particulars filed in September 2018 contends Durst was under the influence of drugs when he hit the motorcycle, causing the death of Mrs. Dunham. The document also states Durst had a concentration of cocaine metabolite and marijuana metabolite in his system.

As part of his plea, three misdemeanor charges of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs were dismissed.

In addition to the prison sentence, Durst’s driver’s license was suspended for three years.

