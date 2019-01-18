Cattlemen honor Robison family of Mingo

MINGO – The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA) awarded the Robison family of Mingo the Commercial Producer of the Year Award at the OCA awards banquet held Jan. 12 in Lewis Center. OCA and Farm and Dairy jointly sponsor this award to recognize Ohio’s top commercial beef operations. The award presentation featured a video of the Robison family, sponsored by the Ohio Angus Association.

Robison Farms is a 500-acre livestock operation that has been in their family over 100 years. Since 2006, management of the farm has been split between the Robison brothers and their families, Allan and Kelly and their children, Noah and Josie, and Thad and Amanda, alongside their sons, Zane and Wyatt. Allan and Thad’s mother, Connie, is part-owner in the farm.

The Robisons own nearly 100 brood cows primarily used for embryo implantation in cooperation with other individuals, predominately Maplecrest Farms and the Grimes family. They also maintain a small portion of their herd to create their own replacement females using sexed-heifer semen.

Each year, the Robison family tries to improve their land through cover crop incorporation and water and fence-row improvement projects, like developing a spring and fencing out the spring and ditches to control brush and erosion.

The family’s goal is to one day pass down the operation to their children, like their parents and grandparents did before them.

The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association is a non-profit membership organization that represents the business interests and way of life important to farm families that raise cattle. It serves as the voice and issues manager for all of Ohio’s beef cattle business including cattle breeders, producers and feeders. It is the beef industry’s grassroots policy development organization and is an affiliate of the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association. The Ohio Cattlemen’s Association strives to maintain profitability and growth of Ohio’s beef industry, while providing consumers with safe and wholesome beef.

