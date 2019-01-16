Library offers place for children to learn and play

The Christiansburg Community Library Early Literacy Center is now ready for children to play, socialize and work on the building blocks of literacy. This project was funded through a federal Institute of Museum and Library Services LSTA grant awarded by the State Library of Ohio. The Christiansburg Community Library, 203 N. Main St., is open 2-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

