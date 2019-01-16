Send a Valentine to a hero

The message is a simple one: “Thank you so much for what you do, we always need you.” This is just one of the many messages from a child to a soldier or veteran in a project called OPERATION VALENTINE.

Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services is one of nearly 1,000 Veterans & Family Memorial Care funeral homes sponsoring the 10th annual OPERATION VALENTINE initiative.

“Students and individuals throughout the community write messages to the troops and veterans on Valentine cards, cut-out hearts or whatever they like and we make sure that they are delivered to our brave men and women serving overseas,” said Frank Lewis of the Urbana funeral home.

Cards cannot include glitter, food or candy. Write a message and say “Thank You,” tell them about yourself and wish them a Happy Valentine Day. “Care packages are one thing, but this is a real morale boost,” Lewis said.

Valentine cards may be dropped off 9 a.m.-5 p.m. now through Feb. 5 at Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services, 642 S. Main St., Urbana, OH 43078.

Submitted by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

