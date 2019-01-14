Council discusses salt contract

ST. PARIS – The village council continued to discuss a potential salt contract for the new water treatment plant at Monday’s meeting.

During the Dec. 3 meeting, village administrator Spencer Mitchell suggested the village enter into a five-year contract with Artesian of Pioneer, which would make the company the village’s exclusive salt provider for the plant.

During Monday’s meeting, Mitchell said the village does not have to enter into a contract to purchase salt from the company. He added the benefit of entering into a contract would include a free tank cleaning every five years, which would provide a savings of $6,500.

“I spoke with the water operator for Bradford, he had nothing but glowing recommendations about this company,” Mitchell said. “He did it for specifically this reason for the fact that you can get salt from any where this company offers a free evaluation and cleaning of the tank once every five years.”

Mitchell said the salt was priced at $134 per ton and around 23 tons were delivered in December. Asked if there was a fee involved for early cancellation of the contract, Mitchell said there is a $1,000 penalty for each year remaining on the contract.

Citing state law, council member Steve Lett stated the potential long-term contract should be bid before proceeding.

After some discussion, council agreed to bid out salt.

In other action:

•Council discussed different roles and committee appointments for the year and re-appointed council member Susan Prince as council president.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.