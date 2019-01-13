Local attorney presents ‘Poisoned in Urbana’

Urbana attorney Darrell Heckman will present a program titled “Poisoned in Urbana” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20, in the Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. This presentation recounts the intentional poisoning of a prominent Urbana family in 1927 and the identification, charging and extradition of the suspect – a lawyer! There are numerous twists to the story, all of which are fascinating.

All are welcome to this event, which will coincide with the Annual Meeting of the Champaign County Historical Society.

Heckman https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_Darrell-Heckman.jpg Heckman

Submitted by the Champaign County Historical Society, an all-volunteer, not-for-profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The society depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

