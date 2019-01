Champaign County Right to Life (CCRTL) will hold its annual Witness against Roe v. Wade on Monument Square on Sunday, Jan. 20, from 2-3 p.m. This is a peaceful and prayerful witness to the loss of over 61 million unborn lives since 1973. Signs are provided and refreshments afterwards at the CCRTL office, 122 Miami St., Urbana. Contact 653-6745 or ccrtl1@gmail.com for more information.

Information from Champaign County Right to Life.

