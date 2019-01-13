Then & Now – Northwest Quadrant of Monument Square

Then – This a 1957 photo (#A2803) of the northwest corner of Monument Square, Urbana. On the corner at North Main Street is Gallagher Drug Store. Next to it is Uhlman’s Department Store and in the corner is Nigh’s Dry Cleaners. Currently at these locations are Massage on Monument Square, Sellman Insurance Group and Jeff Graves Insurance in the corner. Note the parking meters, sometimes “affectionately” referred to as “one-armed bandits.” The Champaign County Historical Society thanks Mildred Frazier for sharing this photo.

Now – A 2018 photo of the same location. The parking meters are gone. For those who experienced the “Square” in that time it is interesting to note the significant changes since 1957 and consider what has brought about those changes.