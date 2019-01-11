Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Briggette is a female terrier mix. This sweet girl was born on June 6, 2018. Being still under a year, she definitely still has a lot of puppy in her. So she does need some reinforcement on potty training. She is up to date on all her vaccinations and has been spayed. She is a very sweet, outgoing girl who gets along very well with other dogs and even cats. She would make a wonderful family pet because she loves children. Please come out to Barely Used Pets to meet her!

We are selling the 2019 Champaign County Dog Tags.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

Barely Used Pets is collecting funds for dog kennel replacement. Eight of the facility’s kennels need replaced, at a cost of $360 per kennel. To make a donation toward this project, call and stop by or mail a check to Barely Used Pets at 844 Jackson Hill Rd., Urbana, OH, 43078.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Hansel, a 3-month-old playful male kitten who would love to find a home. All of his siblings are spoken for and now it’s his turn. Hansel would be great for just about any home. He is up to date on vaccinations and will go home neutered.

PAWS will have an adoption event at PetSmart in Springfield on Sunday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

The Champaign County Animal Welfare League (CCAWL) announces Enzo as our pet of the week. Enzo is a 4-year-old English Bull Terrier who weighs 58 pounds. He came to the CCAWL as an owner surrender. He does fine playing with other dogs, however, would do best living in a single-dog home. He is neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations: Da2PPL, Bordatella, BiValent Flu and Rabies. Enzo has been dewormed, heartworm tested negative and current on flea and heartworm prevention. An experienced Bull Terrier owner is required.

2019 memberships are available! Members have access to an indoor dog park, fully stocked grooming area, agility courses, walking trails and petting zoo areas. For more details, call937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our Campus.

Potential adopters must have an approved application, which can be found at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. For canine listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com.

All adoptable puppies/dogs are available for $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. This fee covers spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, Rabies (age appropriate), Worming, Heart Worm Test, Flea and Heart Worm Prevention and Microchip. As always, all animals receive a dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. All CCAWL residents are also groomed. We accept cash, credit or debit only.

Located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044, CCAWL fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays/Mondays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursdays/ Fridays.

A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and upcoming events may be found on our webpage and on Facebook. Check out our Facebook page, Adoptapet.com, and petfinder.com to find your new furry best friend/family member.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehabilitation home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL also provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic that is open to the public. Come during business hours to pre-pay and fill out a surgery information paper and release form. At that time, you will be scheduled for a surgery date. The CCAWL only accepts cash, creditor debit cards.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

The CCAWL Cat of the Week is Merlin, a 2-year-old domestic medium-hair, weighing 9 pounds. This unclaimed stray is the first one to greet you at the door. Social and loving, he is searching for his forever home. He does great with other cats and is litter trained, neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations: FCRPP and Rabies. He has been dewormed, tested negative for FeLV/FIV and is current on his flea prevention. If you are looking for a cat who will keep your lap warm, stop by our facility during business hours to meet our Furry Felines.

Enzo is a 4-year-old English Bull Terrier ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_LeagueDog.jpeg Enzo is a 4-year-old English Bull Terrier ready for adoption at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Merlin is a 2-year-old, 9-pound feline awaiting his new person or family at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_LeagueCat.jpeg Merlin is a 2-year-old, 9-pound feline awaiting his new person or family at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League. Briggette is a terrier mix about 7 months old and ready to leap into her own family. Check her out at Barely Used Pets. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_BarelyDog-1.jpg Briggette is a terrier mix about 7 months old and ready to leap into her own family. Check her out at Barely Used Pets. Hansel is a playful 3-month-old kitten ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_PawsCat-1.jpg Hansel is a playful 3-month-old kitten ready for adoption at PAWS Animal Shelter.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.