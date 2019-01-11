West Liberty-Salem Seniors of the Month

West Liberty-Salem High School’s January Seniors of the Month are Sarah Painter and Zane Woodruff. Here are their comments.

Sarah Painter

PARENTS: Rob and Denise Painter

School Activities and Awards: I’m involved in Cross Country (Scholar Athlete), Drama Club Student Director, Musical, Show Choir, National Honor Society Vice President, French Club Secretary, PAGES, Youth group, Key Club, Book Club, and Link Crew.

If I were principal for a day: I would make “nice-weather days” where school gets cancelled for good weather.

Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory was doing a senior prank on the boys’ cabin at cross country camp over the summer.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My inspirations include my sister, Bethany and my friends

Because: they’re all pursuing their dreams and aren’t afraid to be themselves.

Lately, I have been reading: iGen by Jean Twenge

My advice to parents: Give your kids space to be themselves and develop their own ideas and viewpoints.

My biggest regret: My biggest regret is not staying in band long enough to play quads.

Next year I will be: Attending college for Communication Sciences and Disorders.

Zane Woodruff

PARENTS: Matt Woodruff and Tracy Flora

School Activities and Awards: Soccer, Musical, Show Choir Captain for ‘Sound Check”

If I were principal for a day: I would probably sit in the office and just watch things on the computer all day so I wouldn’t have to do paperwork. However, I would definitely stop to catch kids doing things so I could give out detentions.

Favorite school memory: My favorite school memory would be when I was in eighth grade and it was tomato soup day at school and my friend that was sitting across from me bought the soup and took it back to the table. Later in lunch period she hadn’t eaten it yet and I was in a heated discussion with the other people at my table. I got so frustrated that I bumped the table and her soup landed in her lap while she was wearing bright white jeans, but after the soup they were a light reddish color and one of her other friends had to lend her another pair of pants and we were all very apologetic after we stopped laughing.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My family in general

Because: They have been largely my Role models and taught me right from wrong. I love my family very much and I have such great parents and siblings who love me unconditionally even when I make mistakes. They help me get back onto my feet when I can’t on my own and are there for me when I need them.

Lately, I have been reading: A variety of kinds of books from titles such as “John dies at the end” by David Wong and “Scythe” by Neal Schusterman to “Band of Brothers” by Steven E Ambrose

My advice to parents: If I would give advice to parents it would be to raise your children how you see fit because I am just a teenager so I don’t know what it’s like to have a child and shouldn’t try to tell parents what to do because I can understand that it is hard and stressful to raise a child

My biggest regret: My biggest regret is that I didn’t play soccer all four years of high school because I could have improved my skill much more by playing that one more year.

Next year I will be: Hopefully next year I will be going through the training in the Active Air Force and working towards becoming an IT Technican or some kind of work that has to do with computers.

Painter https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_Painter.jpg Painter Woodruff https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_Woodruff.jpeg Woodruff

Information provided by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

