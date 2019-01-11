Commission updates police eligibility list

The Urbana Civil Service Commission approved updating and establishing patrol officer eligibility lists for the Urbana Police Division during a meeting on Monday.

During the meeting, Urbana Police Lt. Josh Jacobs provided the commission with an updated patrol officer eligibility list. As part of the list, Jacobs noted candidate Christopher D. Bourque was hired and will start on Jan. 27.

With this action, only one candidate remained active on the list as two other candidates were eliminated and another withdrew from the process.

On an updated certified eligibility list the commission approved, three candidates remained on the list. The three candidates in order of highest to lowest scores are Jacob O’Brien, Nathan R. Matter and Ashley N. Shelton.

Jacobs said the Urbana Police Division has one remaining vacancy and hopes it can be filled with this list of candidates.

By Nick Walton

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

