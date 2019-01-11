Man indicted for gun possession charges

A man previously convicted of a violent offense was indicted this week for weapon possession charges.

Jacob M. Heyder, 26, of 136 Bloomfield Ave., Urbana, was indicted Monday on four counts of having weapons while under disability with one-year and three-year firearm specifications and one count of criminal damaging or endangering.

A court statement filed in the Champaign County Municipal Court states on Dec. 8, 2018, Urbana Police spoke to an Urbana resident in reference to Heyder texting him and making threats. The resident previously made a complaint about harassing text messages from Heyder earlier in the day.

The court statement notes Heyder was on parole at the time while the grand jury indictment states he was previously convicted of aggravated robbery in 2014 in Franklin County.

When the resident arrived at the police department, he showed texts from Heyder and photos of Heyder holding two long guns, holding a small revolver and a long gun. Other photos showed Heyder with swords, knives and other weapons.

Police noted the photo of Heyder with the long guns was taken on Nov. 9, 2018.

The resident also told police Heyder was responsible for shooting out a pizza delivery driver’s vehicle window from his balcony.

An Urbana Police Division incident report states on Dec. 4, 2018, a driver was backing out of a parking spot at 941 W. state Route 29 and heard a loud pop. The driver stated someone shot a BB at the rear window of his vehicle as he was pulling away. Photos were taken of the shattered glass and a small round hole in the lower left side of the window was observed.

The criminal damaging or endangering charge, a second-degree misdemeanor, against Heyder is related to this alleged conduct.

The resident told police he did not tell them about this incident because Heyder threatened him and his family if he told police.

Police and members of the Adult Parole Authority for Champaign County decided to visit Heyder’s residence. Due to the information gathered from the resident and possible threats involving guns, law enforcement formulated a plan so all officers and occupants in the house would be safe.

When they arrived at the residence, Heyder told law enforcement to go away. After being informed that the Adult Parole Authority representative was there to conduct a home visit and that he would be detained, Heyder was uncooperative.

After he was secured in handcuffs, Heyder reportedly began taunting police officers by calling them profane names, telling them he has AIDS and would spit on them, and stated over and over again “he did not give a (expletive).”

While searching the residence, police found a woman sleeping in a bedroom. Heyder said the woman had smoked marijuana, taken sleeping pills and other medication and was knocked out. Paramedics were called to the scene and after some trouble were able to wake the woman who was identified as Nicole L. Hitchcock who had an active warrant for her arrest.

Along with pills, police found marijuana and drug paraphernalia within the residence.

Police were informed that the guns Heyder posed with did not belong to him and had been removed from the residence after he tried multiple times to gain access to them.

On Tuesday, Heyder’s bond was established at $25,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday. A condition of bond is that he have no contact with the driver of the pizza delivery vehicle and no contact with Hitchcock.

Hitchcock, 30, currently of the Licking County Jail, Newark, was also indicted Monday on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and possession of dangerous drugs stemming from a police search of Heyder’s residence on Dec. 8, 2018.

An initial arraignment hearing in Hitchcock’s case is scheduled for Jan. 15.

Other people indicted Monday include:

•Todd E. Baker, 40, of 12164 Cowpath Road, St. Paris, one count of failure to appear as required by recognizance.

•Trey W. Parmley, 34, currently of the Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg, one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

•Lamar A. Albert, 48, of 25 S. Burgess Ave., Columbus, three counts of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility and one count each of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

•Richard L. Stahlberg, 20, 2114 Hillside Ave., Springfield, one count each of petty theft, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with a specification for forfeiture of property.

•Paul F. Weese Jr., 59, at large, last known address of 1060 S. High St., Urbana, two counts each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

•Joshua P. Rooney, 34, of 120 S. Russell St., Apt. G, Urbana, one count of domestic violence.

•Ryan L. Dingledine, 32, of 235 E. Reynolds St., Urbana, three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and tampering with evidence.

•Cassandra L. Current, 29, of 235 E. Reynolds St., Urbana, two counts of endangering children and one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse.

•Alisha M. Brett, 31, of 235 E. Reynolds St., Urbana, one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and permitting drug abuse.

•April D. Sodders, 30, of 727 Olive St., Springfield, one count each of domestic violence, assault and obstructing official business.

•Jason M. Mickle, 34, of 203 N. Madison Road, Apt. B, London, one count each of petty theft, robbery, tampering with evidence and possessing drug abuse instruments with a specification for forfeiture of property.

•Casey R. Ervin, 27, of 522 N. Main St., Urbana, three counts of aggravated possession of drugs.

•Christopher A. Oren, 45, of 13 Stewart Ave., London, one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments with a specification for forfeiture of property.

•Derek J. Blubaugh, 24, currently of the Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg, one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

•Wesley L. Holbrook, 41, of 1411 Liberty Lane, Urbana, one count each of trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with a specification for forfeiture of property.

•Jeremy D. Slone, 35, currently of the Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg, one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

•Joseph P. Comer, 41, currently of the Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg, one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

•George R. Parsons Jr., 38, of 2704 Hilltop Ave., Springfield, one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with a specification for forfeiture of property.

•Fredrick S. Stokes, 45, of 1017 Vankirk Drive, Marysville, four counts of violating a protection order and one count of trespass in a habitation.

