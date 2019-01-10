Chamber offers Workers’ Compensation discount

Business owners who want to maximize their Workers’ Compensation premiums are invited to join the Champaign County Safety Council. Most Ohio employers are eligible to lower their Workers’ Compensation premiums by 2-4 percent for the July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, rating year by participating in the Champaign County Safety Council, sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.

A business can qualify for the safety council discount by following four steps. First, enroll with the safety council by July 31, 2019. Second, send a representative to at least 10 monthly meetings from July, 2019, to June 30, 2020. Third, have a qualified senior-level manager attend one safety council meeting. Finally, submit semi-annual workplace accident reports for the 2019 calendar year.

Breakfast is provided for all who attend. Any number of employees can attend each session.

The safety council is always looking for new steering committee members.

Contact the Chamber of Commerce at 937-653-5764 for information.

The mission of the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce is to advance the business and community interests of Champaign County and its trade area.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.