Village OKs camper ordinance

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council unanimously passed an ordinance regulating the residential occupation of camper vehicles following the ordinance’s third reading on Monday. No citizens attended a public hearing on the issue prior to the regular village council meeting.

According to the ordinance, long-term vehicle residence creates noise issues, creates potential health and sanitation issues, and detracts from the ambience of the neighborhood. The new zoning ordinance prohibits individuals from inhabiting, residing in, or using the facilities inside a camper, trailer or recreational vehicle while it is located on private property.

The ordinance establishes a rebuttable presumption of occupancy based on three criteria: when a person is observed remaining continuously within such a vehicle for a period exceeding 30 minutes between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. on three separate occasions within a 30-day period; when a person is observed cooking inside such a vehicle; or, if a person is observed, on at least three occasions over a 48-72 hour period, using the cooking, sleeping or other facilities contained in the vehicle, when the vehicle has not left the premises at any time during the period of observation.

At a previous council meeting, members of the zoning committee added the terminology “on three occasions” to allow for visitors to spend the weekend in the village with permission from the property owner.

Also at this meeting, council unanimously passed an ordinance authorizing the 2019 public defender agreement, an ordinance authorizing the sale of property by internet auction, and a resolution requesting certification from the county auditor to fund the purchase of replacement fire and EMS emergency vehicles.

Council elected council member Chuck Foss as president pro tempore.

By Christopher Selmek cselmek@aimmediamidwest.com

Christopher Selmek can be reached at 937-508-2304

