Nominations sought for Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

COLUMBUS – Since its inception, more than 450 older Ohioans have been inducted into the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. If you know someone who belongs among those ranks, the Ohio Department of Aging wants to hear from you. The hall honors current or long-time Ohio residents age 60 and older who have made and continue to make a lasting impact on their communities, their professions or their vocations.

Visit www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame to nominate someone you know.

“Inductees to the Ohio Senior Citizens Hall of Fame possess values we should all strive to emulate, such as dedication, creativity, kindness and compassion,” said Beverley Laubert, director of the department. “Their attitudes and accomplishments keep them healthy and active while also creating better lives for their neighbors and making their communities and our state stronger.”

Inductees are selected from public nominations. Past inductees have included business and industry leaders, advocates, community planners, educators, scientists, health care professionals, volunteers, artists, entertainers, athletes and more. Nominees are evaluated on the scope and impact of their contributions begun or continued after age 60. Nominees must be native-born Ohioans or have been residents of the state at least 10 years. Posthumous nominations are accepted.

Induction is held each May as the state and nation celebrate Older Americans Month. Nominations must be received by Feb. 11 to be considered for induction this year.

Learn more, access the nomination form and view past inductees at www.aging.ohio.gov/halloffame. You can request a paper nomination form by calling 614-728-0253.

About ODA

The Ohio Department of Aging serves and advocates for the needs of Ohioans age 60 and older, as well as their families, caregivers and communities. Programs include home and community based long-term supports and services, as well as initiatives to promote health and wellness throughout the lifespan. Visit www.aging.ohio.gov.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Aging.

