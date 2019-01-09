Five individuals indicted in UU shooting

A Champaign County grand jury has indicted five people in relation to a shooting during an alleged drug transaction at Urbana University last fall.

Ryon W. Lucas, Hunter Donnan, Brandon J. Craft, Dioro C. Geroski Jr. and Ryan M. Rowland were all indicted on felony charges stemming from a Nov. 6, 2018 incident at Urbana University which caused the university to be placed on lockdown.

A court statement previously filed in the Champaign County Municipal Court states an investigation into the incident showed Lucas, a student at Urbana University, made arrangements for Donnan, also an Urbana University student, to deliver and sell over 200 grams of marijuana to him in Sycamore Hall. Donnan and Craft, someone police described as a friend of Donnan, came to the room. When this happened, the drugs were shown to Lucas by Craft.

The investigation showed Lucas intended to steal the drugs from Donnan and Craft.

An associate of Lucas, who was in the room with him during the attempted drug deal, brandished a handgun and struck Donnan in the head with the gun.

Craft had a loaded .22 caliber revolver in his waistband while completing the drug transaction. When he observed Donnan get hit, Craft started to pull his revolver from his waistline.

Lucas’ associate then struck Craft in the head two times causing Craft to drop his revolver. When Lucas’ associate struck Craft in the head with the handgun, the gun fired.

Everyone in the room ran from the room and left the campus.

Urbana Police were dispatched to the campus in reference to a male running from campus across South High Street.

Donnan and Craft both received injuries to their heads from being struck with the handgun, but no one was struck by the bullet that was fired from the gun.

On Monday, Lucas, 21, of 3649 Mandalay Drive, Trotwood, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault with one-year and three-year firearm specifications, and one count each of aggravated robbery with one-year and three-year firearm specifications and tampering with evidence.

Donnan, 18, of 8984 Bellefontaine Road, Huber Heights, was indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana and trafficking in marijuana with one-year and three-year firearm specifications.

Craft, 18, of 823 Bayberry Drive, New Carlisle, was indicted on one count each of trafficking in marijuana with one-year and three-year firearm specifications and a specification for forfeiture of property and carrying a concealed weapon with a specification for forfeiture of property.

Geroski, 22, at large, last known address of 3649 Mandalay Drive, Dayton, was indicted on two counts of felonious assault with one-year and three-year firearm specifications and aggravated robbery with one-year and three-year firearm specifications.

Rowland, 20, of 298 Winchester St., Medway, was indicted on one count of trafficking in marijuana with one-year and three-year firearm specifications.

Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi said arraignments for Lucas, Donnan, Craft and Rowland are scheduled for Jan. 24.

By Nick Walton nwalton@aimmediamidwest.com

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.

Nick Walton can be reached at 937-652-1331 Ext. 1777.