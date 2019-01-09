Man pleads guilty to felony domestic violence charge

A man will be sentenced later this month for a violent offense after pleading guilty to a felony charge last week in the Champaign County Common Pleas Court.

James L. Kendall, 50, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony, during a hearing last week. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 28. He faces a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison and a possible maximum fine of $10,000.

On Nov. 6, 2018, Urbana police officers were dispatched to a Miami Street residence in reference to a neighbor reporting an active domestic incident between a female resident and Kendall.

A court statement filed in the Champaign County Municipal Court states as police arrived at the rear of the residence they observed Kendall being shoved through a screen door by the female resident and falling onto the back porch. The woman screamed at Kendall to get out.

Police asked Kendall why he had returned to the residence after they previously warned him and told him the woman did not want him at the residence. He replied that the woman called him and asked him to come over to the residence.

As police entered the residence, they observed a coffee table flipped on its side, a tub of Halloween decorations dumped on its side, the dining room table flipped over and a cabinet in the dining room shoved over.

The woman told police Kendall kept arriving at and entering her house. On this date, she said she came out of the shower and Kendall was sitting at the kitchen table.

After telling Kendall to leave, an argument ensued and he began to flip over furniture. As the woman went to the front door of the residence, Kendall reportedly threw a Halloween decoration at the woman hitting her in the back of her left arm. The woman said Kendall smacked her in the head, threw her purse at her and threw a glass sugar container at her – barely missing her.

As part of his plea, one count of burglary with a notice of prior conviction specification, a second-degree felony, was dismissed.

Man sent to prison for supplying drugs

A man was sent to prison last week after pleading guilty to giving drugs to a pregnant woman.

Kochman Harris II, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of corrupting another with drugs, a first-degree felony, and was sent to prison for four years last Wednesday.

The grand jury indictment contends the charge, a first-degree felony, stems from an Aug. 8, 2018, incident in which Harris gave methamphetamine to a pregnant woman.

A court statement filed in the Champaign County Municipal Court states on that date Urbana police were dispatched to a location on South Russell Street in reference to a male overdosing in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, police found a man later identified as Harris pacing, sticking his hand down his pants and screaming. Police noted he had dilated pupils something known to be caused by stimulants such as cocaine, amphetamines and methamphetamines.

Police and Harris went to his apartment where several drug paraphernalia items were observed in an open table drawer. Police ordered a woman lying in a bed to get up and get dressed while another woman jumped out of a closet and was immediately handcuffed.

Police identified the woman who was in the closet as Tiffany D. Parker, who told police she was using methamphetamines and was two months pregnant. Police also observed a toddler in the residence.

Police learned Parker had active warrants for her arrest in Champaign and Clark counties.

Harris was taken to Mercy Health-Urbana Hospital when he admitted to police that he used methamphetamines at the apartment.

The female in the bed was identified as Megan N. Parker, who admitted all three adults in the apartment were using methamphetamines and the paraphernalia in the drawer belonged to her.

Harris later was interviewed by police and admitted to purchasing methamphetamines and providing them to Tiffany and Megan Parker.

As part of his plea, eight other charges were dismissed against Harris.

Harris was fined $500 and upon his release is subject to post-release control for five years.

Tiffany D. Parker, 29, pleaded guilty to one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and endangering children on Aug. 22, 2018. Parker received a two-year prison sentence on the same date as the court revoked community control from a 2017 criminal case and ran a one-year prison sentence consecutively to the one-year sentence for the current case.

A sentencing hearing for Megan N. Parker, 30, is scheduled for Jan. 14.

