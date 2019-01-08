Enjoy it while it lasts …

An unidentified fisherman in a kayak navigates the water at Kiser Lake on Tuesday. Temperatures peaked at 57 degrees with bright sunshine and few clouds, but strong winds foretold of the cold air about to enter the area.

The digital thermometer at Myrtle Tree Baptist Church on West U.S. Route 36 between Westville and St. Paris shows Tuesday’s reading of 57 degrees. The historical average high temperature on January 8 is 33 degrees, according to Accuweather.

Joyce Monnin of Piqua tried her luck fishing at Kiser Lake on Tuesday, hoping to catch some perch. She said she goes fishing frequently at the St. Paris-area lake.