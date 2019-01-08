E-HEAP can help with winter heating bills

The Emergency Home Energy Assistance Program (E-HEAP) runs through March 31, 2019. Income eligibility is 175 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($43,925 a year for a household of four). E-HEAP provides financial assistance once per heating season to households threatened with disconnection, already disconnected, or have less than 25 percent supply of bulk fuel, wood or coal. E-HEAP can also cover assistance to establish or transfer service.

Individuals interested in receiving Winter Crisis assistance must have a face-to-face interview at the local HEAP provider. Customers must bring the following items to their appointment:

Proof of income (copies of pay stubs)

Copies of their most recent energy bills

List of all household members with Social Security numbers and birth dates

Proof of U.S. citizenship/legal residency for all household members

Examples of documents that are accepted to prove citizenship/legal residency include a Social Security Card, birth certificate, U.S. Passport, naturalization paper/certification of citizenship, permanent VISA, and INS ID Card.

Ohioans can call the toll-free hotline at 800- 282-0880, Monday through Friday (hearing impaired customers may dial 711 for assistance) or visit http://development.ohio.gov/is/is_heapwinter.htm for more information about the Winter Crisis Program.

For more information about energy assistance programs call 800- 282-0880 and for a list of energy assistance providers select option 2, or visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov.

Submitted story

Submitted by Bridges Community Action Partnership.

Submitted by Bridges Community Action Partnership.