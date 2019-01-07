Martin Luther King Jr. celebration planned

The Rev. Michael Menefield and St. Paul A.M.E. Church will host the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in collaboration with Kimberly Gordon-Brooks, the Ministerial Association and the Urbana University Christian Organizations. The event will take place at Urbana University in the Sara Landess Room on Jan. 20. There will be a meet-and-greet event at 3 p.m. and the program will start at 3:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Primrose Igonor. She was born in Uganda, lived in South Africa and has worked at other locations, including Singapore, Canada and the United Kingdom.

She currently is employed at Marion Technical College in Marion as coordinator of Diversity Equity and Inclusion and is an adjunct faculty member of Franklin University, in Columbus.

All are welcome to attend to celebrate godliness and unity, the beliefs of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. There will light refreshments served after the program.

Primrose Igonor will be the guest speaker at the Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. celebration at Urbana University.

