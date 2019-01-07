Spring in January?

Richaela Wolf, age 2 of Mechanicsburg, enjoys the sunshine and playground at Melvin Miller Park on a recent balmy afternoon. Temperatures in Champaign County have been above average for January. Winter temperatures are expected to return Wednesday after a mild opening to 2019.
Richaela Wolf, age 2 of Mechanicsburg, enjoys the sunshine and playground at Melvin Miller Park on a recent balmy afternoon. Temperatures in Champaign County have been above average for January. Winter temperatures are expected to return Wednesday after a mild opening to 2019.