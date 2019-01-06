Graham LEGO team advances

ST. PARIS – Graham Elementary School is in its second year of having a First LEGO League (FLL) team. The Graham Elementary team, called the Gedis, is composed of fourth and fifth grade students coached by three Graham Elementary teachers.

Each year First LEGO League chooses a new theme, and this year’s theme is “Into Orbit.” Students are challenged to find a solution to a problem astronauts face on long-duration space travels. The FLL competition consists of three parts: researching a real-world problem related to long distance space travel, programming a robot to complete various missions, and a core values teamwork challenge. Throughout the season, LEGO League students learn to problem solve, work as a team and speak publicly about their project.

The Gedis have shared their project solution with Graham Elementary staff, the PTO and the Graham school board. The students also learn to code EV3 robots, build attachments for the robot and strategize to successfully complete the most missions in the robot competition. Lastly, students learn the importance of FLL’s core values and apply these guiding principles in all areas of the competition.

The team competed in the regional competition at Graham Middle School on Dec. 1. The team’s overall score placed the Gedis in the top 4, so they will advance to compete at the district level at Dublin Coffman High School on Jan. 12.

Graham Elementary’s LEGO team includes, 1st row, Kady Thornton, Karidy Thomas, JR Turner, Xander Diaz, Jack Seeberg, 2nd row, Bear Korte, Sully Uhl, Jack Traylor and, 3rd row, Carsen Little. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/01/web1_IMG_1295.jpg Graham Elementary’s LEGO team includes, 1st row, Kady Thornton, Karidy Thomas, JR Turner, Xander Diaz, Jack Seeberg, 2nd row, Bear Korte, Sully Uhl, Jack Traylor and, 3rd row, Carsen Little. Submitted photo

Headed to district contest

Submitted story

Submitted by the Graham Local School District.

