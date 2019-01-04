Need relief from aching joints?

Mercy Health – Springfield announced that David Comer, a board-certified physician assistant, will speak on treatment options to relieve joint stiffness as part of the New Year, New You Speaker Series. The lecture takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, at Mercy Health – Urbana Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, 1450 E. U.S. Route 36, Urbana.

Joint stiffness and pain can make it difficult for individuals to live an active lifestyle and do the things they love. Comer and Mercy Health physical therapy staff will explain and demonstrate exercises to do at home for joint pain. The presentation will also cover in-office and surgical treatment options. Light refreshments and appetizers will be provided.

Attendance is free, but RSVP is required as space is limited. To reserve a spot, call 937-484-6387.

This is the first installment of a speaker series presented by Mercy Health – Springfield. Experts will present on the following topics:

· Heart health tips and education – Jan. 24, Urbana Hospital

· Obesity and surgical management options – Jan. 29, Urbana Hospital

Physician Asst. David Comer

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.