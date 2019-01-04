Bodenmiller is new LUC executive director

EAST LIBERTY – The Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission announced the hiring of Bradley Bodenmiller as the new executive director, effective Jan. 4. The LUC Executive Committee met in a special session on Dec. 27, 2018, and unanimously approved the hiring.

The Regional Planning Commission is a cooperative effort by three counties, 43 townships, 23 villages and four cities in Logan, Union and Champaign counties to address jointly the development issues of the region that affect them all. The mission of the organization is to promote planned growth, encourage sustainable development, preserve land resources and improve the quality of life in the region by providing guidance, support, information, planning and education services to the citizens and government member agencies.

Bodenmiller began his career with LUC as a board member, then board president, representing the city of Urbana. In 2014, he was hired at LUC as a Planner II.

A two-time graduate of The Ohio State University, he has a Master of City and Regional Planning and nine years of experience. At the city of Urbana, he managed the Planning & Zoning Division, Code Enforcement Division, tax incentive programs and floodplain program.

At LUC, he assists local officials in their planning endeavors, the administration and amendment of zoning codes, GIS support, and he coordinates review of major subdivisions for the three counties. Some of the recent work at LUC includes model zoning text for areas along U.S. Route 33 and an update to the Champaign County Comprehensive Plan.

Submitted by the Logan-Union-Champaign Regional Planning Commission.

