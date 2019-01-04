2 longtime Mercy employees retiring

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital is congratulating Sondra Williams and Joann Evans on their retirement, which was effective on Dec. 31. Together, they cared for members of the community over 80 years.

The public is invited to help Evans and Williams celebrate their retirement at a party 2-5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, in the large conference room at Urbana Hospital, 904 Scioto St.

Williams began working at Mercy Health in 1970 as a dietary aide. She worked alongside her mother, who was a cook at Urbana Hospital. In 1973, Williams studied to become a dietary technician and served in that role until she left to raise her children in 1977. In 1979, she returned and worked in laundry while going back to school to receive her GED at the age of 30. After receiving her GED, she took classes at the Miami Valley School of Nursing to become a certified executive housekeeper. She drove an hour to class two times a week for two-and-a-half years and in 1985 she received her first director position.

Leaving Mercy Health after a total of 47 years of service, Williams said, “Mercy has been a part of my life since I was 17. It was good for me. I was given a lot of opportunity and learned a lot. It was like one big family working there and it was a little hard to leave today.”

Williams’ co-worker Joann Evans began her career with Mercy Health in housekeeping before switching to linen. Her mother was a housekeeper at Urbana Hospital before her and suggested the job to Evans. Evans leaves Mercy Health after 38 years of service saying, “It was hard work, but I enjoyed working at Mercy Health and I enjoyed the people I worked with.”

