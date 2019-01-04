Food safety training offered

SPRINGFIELD – OSU Extension – Clark County and the Clark County Combined Health District is offering a food safety program for food service managers and owners. This two-day program will be held Tuesdays, Feb. 5 and 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Springfield Government Center, 3130 E. Main St.

The program cost is $175, which includes 16 hours of instruction, ServSafe™ text book, certification examination, lunch and snacks for both days. Pre-registration is necessary by Jan. 29. The participants will learn to protect against food-borne illness outbreaks and minimize liability risks. This training meets the guidelines of the Ohio Department of Health’s Level Two certification in Food Protection.

A registration form and further information can be downloaded from the Family & Consumer Sciences Calendar of Events at http://go.osu.edu/clarkfcs. Questions? Call the Extension Office at 937-521-3860.

